Oregon man charged for kidnapping, sexually abusing Canadian girl

A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an investigation by the FDLE.(Public Domain Pictures)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Gladstone man is facing federal charges after abducting and sexually abusing a Canadian child he met online, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Noah Madrano, 41, reportedly traveled to Canada to meet a child he had met a year earlier and had been sexually exploiting since. Madrano then took the child to a hotel and filmed his sexual abuse of the girl.

The D.A.’s Office said Madrano later returned to Canada, abducting the girl from outside her school and taking her to another hotel room. Once inside, he made the girl dye her hair and wear a hooded sweatshirt to disguise herself. He then abused her for several days.

After a brief return to the U.S., Madrano returned to Canada again, picking the child up, driving back to Oregon with the girl in his trunk and taking her to a hotel to abuse.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of July 2, 2022, special agents from FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force and officers from the Oregon City Police Department made entry into Madrano’s hotel room and found him inside with the minor

Madrano made his first federal court appearance Monday where he pled not guilty. A five-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin Dec. 13. If convicted, Madrano faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rene Gonzalez Portland City Council campaign headquarters vandalized in Portland on Sunday,...
Rene Gonzalez campaign headquarters in Portland vandalized
FILE - Tigard High School
Tigard High School on lockdown due to threat
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton