Oregon man charged for kidnapping, sexually abusing Canadian girl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Gladstone man is facing federal charges after abducting and sexually abusing a Canadian child he met online, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Noah Madrano, 41, reportedly traveled to Canada to meet a child he had met a year earlier and had been sexually exploiting since. Madrano then took the child to a hotel and filmed his sexual abuse of the girl.

The D.A.’s Office said Madrano later returned to Canada, abducting the girl from outside her school and taking her to another hotel room. Once inside, he made the girl dye her hair and wear a hooded sweatshirt to disguise herself. He then abused her for several days.

After a brief return to the U.S., Madrano returned to Canada again, picking the child up, driving back to Oregon with the girl in his trunk and taking her to a hotel to abuse.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of July 2, 2022, special agents from FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force and officers from the Oregon City Police Department made entry into Madrano’s hotel room and found him inside with the minor

Madrano made his first federal court appearance Monday where he pled not guilty. A five-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin Dec. 13. If convicted, Madrano faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum.

