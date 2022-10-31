Rainy Halloween Ahead, Scattered Showers Tuesday

Good morning! A slow-moving cold front is approaching the region, bringing widespread rain to western Washington and extreme northwest Oregon. As we progress through the morning, rain will push south and east over the region. Due to the slow nature of this frontal system, it looks like rain will be with us for the bulk of today. If you plan to venture out with your kids for some trick-or-treating, expect to deal with *at least* frequent showers. If our short-range models verify and the front stalls, light to moderate rain will be with us through at least the first half of tonight. Snow levels will be above the Cascade Passes all day long (somewhere around 7,000-8,000 feet). Rain should begin to taper off as we head into early Tuesday.

As the cold front slides through between tonight and Monday, rain will transition to on & off showers. Cooler air will settle in as well, resulting in much lower snow levels. Expect the snow level to range between about 3,000-4,000 feet. The frequency of showers will determine how much snow accumulates in the Cascades. Precipitation totals won’t be the same everywhere due to the showery nature of the weather. I’d expect to see about 1-3 inches of new snow near pass level, with about 3-6 inches above 4,000 feet. Colder air moving over the top of a slightly warmer air mass will also destabilize our air on Tuesday. Some of the showers will produce downpours and small hail. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will wind down between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday afternoon should be dry.

Cool air in place combined with clearing skies will result in one of our coldest nights of the season (Wednesday night – Thursday morning). We’ll observe widespread temperatures in the 30s, with the possibility of upper 20s in outlying spots. These cooler conditions will bring the first frost of the season to large portions of our western valleys. We will also have some fog out there due to valley inversions forming. Highs will struggle to climb out of the mid 40s Thursday afternoon.

Conditions will turn wet once again between Friday afternoon and evening, and it looks like we’ll have a lot of showers around this weekend.

Have a great Monday!

