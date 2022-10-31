Record-setting Thorns return to PDX as 3-time champions

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three championships. Beyond being celebrated by so many in Soccer City, it’s an NWSL record. A third title for the Thorns in season 10 of the league.

Rocky Rodriguez said coming home to PDX and seeing the fans’ welcome gave them all joy.

“This is amazing,” Rodriguez said. “It is because of them that we have so much joy and we love doing this and coming home and seeing this so thank you sincerely from the bottom of our hearts.”

Morgan Weaver said she didn’t think they’d have won a third star without the support of their fans.

“I think the fact that all of these people are here for us is so meaningful and I think we are all so happy and our fans are amazing,” Weaver said. “We love you guys!”

To add to their 2013 and 2017 titles, the Thorns brought home the 2022 trophy.

Bella Bixby said it’s been the biggest day of her career so far.

“And I think I just really tried to soak it in as much as I could and enjoy every moment,” Bixby said.

Christine Sinclair said she’s seen welcome-home celebrations before, but Sunday was special.

“This is pretty cool,” Sinclair said. “Obviously we had something similar last time we won but this never gets old. These are the best fans.”

Sophia Smith went from youngest MVP in league history to notching the quickest goal in championship history. The de facto match winner just four minutes in.

And 17-year-old Olivia Moultrie is the youngest player to ever win a title.

“From the moment I started playing for Portland I knew the fanbase was something special, but obviously after bringing home the trophy, you can truly see how special it is and it’s the best it could possibly be so it is very, very exciting,” Moultrie said.

