Rene Gonzalez campaign headquarters in Portland vandalized

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland city council campaign headquarters for Rene Gonzalez was vandalized on Sunday.

Photos released by the Gonzalez campaign showed a front door window and another window smashed by what appeared to be a large rock at the office near Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue.

Rene Gonzalez Portland City Council campaign headquarters vandalized in Portland on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Rene Gonzalez campaign)

According to Rene Gonzalez Campaign Manager Shah Smith the vandalism was a result of “demonstrably false claims that incite political violence toward our campaign office, our staff and our volunteers” by JoAnn Hardesty’s campaign.

A Portland police officer holds a rock that was used to smash windows at the city council campaign headquarters of Rene Gonzalez on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Gonzalez campaign)

FOX 12 reached out to the Portland Police Bureau to learn more about their investigation into the incident and find out whether they believe it was a targeted attack. We also reached out to Hardesty’s office for comment.

Smith said someone from PPB called them the night before the vandalism to warn them they had picked up “chatter” from a “direct action protest” that had identified the campaign office as a target.

Smith added that they had issued a cease and desist letter to Commissioner Hardesty because of “serious concern for the physical safety” of staff and volunteers after the vandalism.

