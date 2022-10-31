Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.

The deputy attempted to contact the suspect when he came out of the store, but the man fled on foot. A foot chase began and the suspect was taken into custody a short distance away.

During the arrest, the suspect told the deputy he had swallowed fentanyl and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect was searched and a large quantity of fentanyl pills and powders were found hidden in his underwear, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Clark County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to deliver drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, and an outstanding felony warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said search warrants are forthcoming.

