Tigard High School on lockdown due to threat

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard School District confirmed that Tigard High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Tigard Police Public Information Officer Kelsey Anderson said classes were continuing while the school was on lockdown as a precaution.

Adding, the threat “appears to not be credible.”

Police are currently working to determine the source of the threat.

This came less than an hour after news that Westview High School was briefly locked down due to an outside prank caller.

