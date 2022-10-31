Washington State lifts last COVID-19 emergency orders

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifted the last of its COVID-19 emergency orders Mondays, but masks will still be required in certain settings.

Governor Inslee said COVID is no longer an emergency thanks to vaccinations, medical treatment, and all the other efforts that the State put into effect including mask mandates. However, Inslee said he still considers COVID a serious medical problem.

According to the State, 10 people in Washington still die of COVID every day, and it still remains one of the deadliest infections in the U.S., but the situation has improved drastically since 2020 when the state saw the nation’s first case of COVID.

“We are moving forward, but we’re not done with our efforts against COVID,” said Inslee.

Roughly 15,000 people have died from COVID in the last three years in Washington and that was one of the lowest rates per capita in the U.S.

Now, even with emergency orders lifted, masking will still be required in healthcare settings and long-term care facilities. Any business that wants to, can still require its workers to be vaccinated.

