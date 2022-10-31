Wet Halloween on the way

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Western Washington has been getting dumped on this evening, but as we expected the system isn’t really moving, or moving quite slowly towards Oregon. That’s kept the Portland area dry and cloudy today. The North Coast is starting to see some showers, so eventually the wet weather will be over us in the valleys. We could see a shower happen at any time tonight, but models are showing the system stalling up north until after midnight.

Tomorrow will be a very wet day. Rainfall totals for Portland will be in the half inch to inch range. Plan on rain for the first half of the day, then we may get a brief dry break in the evening before we transition to showers. Unfortunately, it is looking like trick-or-treating will be a damp experience this year. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 50s.

More showery weather is on tap Tuesday and Wednesday, and we’ll be much cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll be very chilly Wednesday night into Thursday morning- some areas of the valley could see temperatures around or below freezing. But Thursday does look like a dry day.

Wet weather returns as we wrap up the work week and head into next weekend.

We won’t see any snow in the mountains tonight or Monday, but it’s possible some snowflakes mix in with the rain at the highest elevations late Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll likely see some accumulating snow on Tuesday, with about 1-3″ expected around Government Camp.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.