2-alarm fire causes home under construction to collapse in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire destroyed one home and damaged two others in the Irvington neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire at Northeast 9th Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large multi-story home that was under construction completely involved with fire.

The fire was moving to the south and north, so PF&R called a second alarm to bring in more resources.

SEE ALSO: Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man

PF&R said the fire was so intense the home collapsed in on itself. Also dangerous, the fire damaged and dropped the temporary electrical service lines at the house, which forced crews to work around live electrical lines on the ground until Pacific Power was able to get there and cut the power.

Flames spread to the home directly to the north. PF&R said vegetation on the property caught fire and caused it to spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to limit the fire to the upper level.

The house to the south of the main fire was also damaged, mainly by the intense heat of the fire. The windows of the upper levels were completely blown out by the fire, so crews began to flow water through the windows to prevent fire spread and damage.

Homes to the south and north of the main fire damaged (Portland Fire & Rescue)

There were no reported injuries to residents or fire crews working on scene.

The main fire home is fenced off with crews performing fire watch throughout the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.