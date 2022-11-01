Cooler Showers Continue Wednesday

After some morning showers, we’ve seen plenty of dry time this afternoon and even sunshine! The rain is approaching though, and we will see showers return this evening, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Showers will continue through the night and into tomorrow.

Tonight temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s to right around 40. It will be a cool night and a cool day tomorrow. Expect highs to top out in the upper 40s with a few showers scattered through the day. Thursday will start drier and cloudier. It will also be a chilly morning with the potential for frost and fog. We’ll see another day in the upper 40s and by the evening see an increasing chance for a few showers.

By Friday we have a soaker of a day ahead. An atmospheric river will take aim at us and dump a bunch of rain. We’ll also see the winds picking up Friday. The rain will taper off overnight and we will see showers through the day on Saturday. Another rainy day will come Sunday. Friday will be a warmer day and then temperatures cool into the weekend, back to the upper 40s. Next week we see showers to start the week and cool temperatures in the mid 40s.

Over the next few days we will see a few inches of snow falling each day around Gov’t Camp, amounting to 5-8″ potentially by the end of the week, but that number could dramatically increase Sunday into early next week. We could be looking at a foot or more Sunday and Monday.

