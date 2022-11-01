Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck.

Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.

OSP did not say if any of the cows died or were injured in the crash. There’s also no word if the driver of the semi was injured.

Another semi-truck is being brought in to move the cattle.

Eastbound lanes on Hwy 6 near milepost 34 are closed due to an overturned semi-truck. Intermittent road closures are expected during road clearing. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1dSs0sHiiG — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) November 1, 2022

OSP said there was a small engine oil leak and possible fuel leak that crews will need to be cleaned up before the highway can be reopened.

Both directions of the highway were closed immediately after the crash. The westbound lanes have reopened, but the eastbound lanes remain closed as of 11:30 a.m. Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.

