Eugene parents report razor blades found in Halloween candy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Eugene Police Department is investigating several reports of razor blades found in Halloween candy.

Detectives are investigating three similar reports, all in the area from West 24th to West 27th and Tyler to Friendly.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the razors appeared to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade.

Police advised parents to check their children’s trick-or-treat candies before they eat them.

If anyone has further reports or tips, they are urged to call 541-682-5111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.