On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Don’t chuck that pumpkin just yet! A local animal rescue group wants you to bring it their way to help give a good meal to farm animals.

The Great Pumpkin Drive by On Call Community Rescue for Animals is going on now until Dec. 1.

People can drop off their non-rotting pumpkins and squash - carved is fine but no painted pumpkins - at two locations:

20975 South Gould Court, Oregon City (under the blue tent)

2907 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland (yellow house across the street from the Hollywood Fred Meyers)

The rescue group will share the gourds with local sanctuaries, who rescue neglected and unwanted farm animals. The sanctuaries included this year are Out to Pasture Sanctuary, Wildwood Sanctuary, Rewild Refuge, and Oregon Donkey Sanctuary.

