Hillsboro bicyclist killed in traffic collision, officials say

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist in Hillsboro died after colliding with a car on Monday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded around 2 p.m. to the area of SW Oak and S. 1st Avenue where officials say the 40-year-old male was found. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation, Hillsboro P.D. said Monday night.

The bicyclist will be identified following the family.

No further information is available at this time.

