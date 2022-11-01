Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
About an hour later, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the “patients have been extricated” and taken to the hospital. Highway 219 will be closed for several hours.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
