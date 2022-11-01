Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.

About an hour later, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the “patients have been extricated” and taken to the hospital. Highway 219 will be closed for several hours.

Injury crash at SW Hillsboro Hwy and SW Simpson Road. @TVFR, @HillsboroFire, @MetroWestAmb, and @LifeFlightNtwrk are on the scene assisting patients. The intersection is currently closed. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rKDvx08NY2 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) November 1, 2022

Final update: all patients have been extricated from their vehicles and have been transported to area trauma hospitals. HWY 219 to be closed for several hours. Plan accordingly. Thanks to our partners at @HillsboroFire @WCSOOregon @LifeFlightNtwrk @MetroWestAmb for the assistance https://t.co/x2TqWag21z pic.twitter.com/32YJ7OXY0C — TVF&R (@TVFR) November 1, 2022

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.