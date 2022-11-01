Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation

Clackamas County ballot drop box.
Clackamas County ballot drop box.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday.

In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community between Milwaukie and Gladstone, that the office received multiple investigation requests alleging he violated Oregon election law.

The complaint states the manager reportedly sent a letter to members of the mobile home community indicating rent will increase if a local proposed measure passes. It is also alleged that the man did this in his official capacity as a public employee.

No additional details, including the proposed measure in question, have been released. FOX 12 has reached out to learn more.

The investigation is ongoing and the Elections Division is reviewing it to determine appropriate action. At this time, the manager has not been charged.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 pinned in cars after crash
Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars
On the Go with Ayo for The Great Pumpkin Drive
File image
Washington County opens winter shelter program
Washington County opens winter shelter program