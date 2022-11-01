Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday.

In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community owner in Johnson City, a small community between Milwaukie and Gladstone, that the office received multiple investigation requests alleging he violated Oregon election law.

The complaint states the owner reportedly sent a letter to members of the mobile home community indicating rent will increase if a local proposed measure passes. It is also alleged that the man did this in his official capacity as a public employee.

No additional details, including the proposed measure in question, have been released. FOX 12 has reached out to learn more.

The investigation is ongoing and the Elections Division is reviewing it to determine appropriate action. At this time, the owner has not been charged.

