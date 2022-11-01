Pockets of Heavier Showers Expected Today

Good morning! Steady rain is transitioning to scattered showers early on this Tuesday as a cold front advances inland. Snow levels have been dropping overnight, and will hover around 3,000-4,000 feet today. If you plan to drive over the Cascade Passes, be prepared for winter traveling conditions. Elevations above 3,000 feet could pick up an additional 3-6 inches of snow between today and Wednesday. Colder air moving in will also destabilize our air. Showers will feed off of this energy, which could lead to downpours containing small hail. Some of the stronger showers could develop into brief thunderstorms, especially after midday. Temperatures will max out between the upper 40s and low 50s with a few afternoon sunbreaks. Showers will pass through from time to time tonight, and will continue into Wednesday. Toward the end of the day, showers should diminish as the weather system departs to the southeast.

It looks like Thursday will be our only dry day, but it’ll come with some caveats. If our skies clear out between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, widespread fog & low clouds will form. Radiational cooling will also bring areas of frost to our western valleys. Inner urban areas will probably be a bit too warm to support frost. We could have some wet surfaces Thursday morning due to frost & dense fog. Other than that, we should stay mainly rain-free. A few showers may sneak in by nightfall.

Our weather will really ramp up on Friday as a moderate to strong atmospheric river takes aim at the Northwest. Atmospheric rivers are narrow corridors of moist air that can bring a lot of precipitation in a short period of time. Be prepared for a very rainy day, along with gusty wind. Rain looks like it will transition to frequent showers on Saturday, followed by another batch of rain on Sunday. Temperatures will turn cooler this weekend and early next week, which will bring snow levels below the Cascade Passes. There could be a lot of snow coming to the Cascades between Saturday & Monday. We’ll have updates on estimated rainfall/snowfall totals in the next couple of days.

Have a great Tuesday!

