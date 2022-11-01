Snow returns to the Cascades after long summer.

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - After a summer that seemed like it would never end, snow returned to the cascades falling as low as Government Camp.

Snow began falling on Mt. Hood at the end of October and on the first day of November, there was enough snow at Government Camp for it to stick on roofs and trees. However, roads were still a little too warm during the day for it stick. But with winter approaching, more snow is expected in the Cascades and temperatures will continue to get colder. With the risk of roads freezing, both Oregon and Washington now require cars to have chains in snow zones. Studded tires will also be allowed starting now, until March 31.

Fred Baker stopped in Government Camp for a quick pit stop. He was driving from Bend and said the roads were clear.

“I just put my snow tires on and just make sure I have a full tank,” Baker said.

Edward Beyer traveled to Government Camp from Ridgefield with his wife and two dogs for a quick day trip to the snow.

“This is the dog’s first time in the snow, we took them to the beach a few days ago,” Beyer said. “I love the snow.”

When it comes to the ski resorts around Mt. Hood, both Ski Bowl and Mt. Hood Meadows said they’re planning to open up their slopes the day after Thanksgiving. Timberline Lodge said they’re still figuring out an opening date but a spokesperson said the public should stay tuned.

