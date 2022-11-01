Taylor Swift announces Seattle stop on ‘Midnights’ tour

SEATTLE (KPTV) - Taylor Swift is hitting the road in 2023 and she’s making one stop in the Pacific Northwest.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift said in a post on Twitter.

The first part of the tour will be in stadiums across the United States with international dates to be announced soon.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and wraps up on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Swift will play a show in Seattle on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lumen Field (tickets).

