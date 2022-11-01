Trick-or-treaters still enjoying Halloween in the metro area despite rainy weather

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the most important day of the spooky season, the day when all the effort spent on Halloween decorations counts.

This Halloween was far from dry. In fact, although the chances for a wet Halloween are 50 percent, this is only the third one in the last 15 years that saw a decent amount of rain around the time trick-or-treaters were going door to door.

When the weather is not ideal or described by a trick-or-treater as “pretty cold.” Another added, “and getting a little bit rainy.”

One homeowner with elaborate decorations says that doesn’t matter, because “you’re in Oregon, what are you going to do run and hide from the rain?” A mom out with her kids added, “it’s been a lot worse before. We can handle it. I’ve got an umbrella just in case.”

A boy dressed up as CatBoy said he doesn’t need an umbrella, though. “It doesn’t get on my head,” he said. “I have a mask on.”

A mom dressed up as Marge Simpson said, “I think I’m good. The rain can’t penetrate this hair,” she said pointing at the tall blue hair on head. “So, I think I’m good.”

In other words, there’s not a chance the wetness will put a damper on the ever-so sweet sensations of Halloween.

“We get kit kat bars,” one trick-or-treater said smiling.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.