Vancouver police seek help finding woman last seen in September

Tiffany Brown
Tiffany Brown(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen since September.

Tiffany Brown, 48, has been missing since Sept. 22. Police said Brown packed up some things and left her Vancouver home without explanation.

Brown is described as African American, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes. She does not have a vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

