VIDEO: Person burns Pride flag, gives Nazi salute in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was captured on security video burning a family’s Pride flag and giving the Nazi salute to the camera.

A video of the pride flag being set on fire in front of a Newberg home was posted to social media on Monday.

🚨 Newberg, OR 🚨

3:15am this morning.



Vid shows a masked Nazi that walks up to the house and lights a barely visible flag on fire, which bursts into flames, then sieg heils the camera before walking off to the right of the frame. pic.twitter.com/tx7Fh21WrJ — SchoolBoardBloc Protect Trans Kids (@SchoolBoardBloc) October 31, 2022

The video clearly shows, what appears to be a man, walking up the driveway to the house. They are wearing a hoodie with a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The person lights the flag on fire, then walks directly up to the camera, looks into the lens, and gives the Nazi salute before walking away.

Newberg Police confirm they are investigating the incident and said that the same family had another Pride flag stolen previously.

The flag was attached to a pole on the home. The home was not damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NDPD Detective Fouch using the non-emergency number at 503-538-8321.

