JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - After finding a dead bear in Jackson County on Saturday, authorities are looking for the person who illegally shot the animal and left it in a tree, according to the Oregon State Police.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to Anderson Creek Road near Talent after the report of a dead bear in a tree with an arrow stuck in its side.

After firefighters helped remove the bear from the tree, police found two bullet holes in the bear as well.

Evidence at the scene “indicated human involvement,” police said.

2 dead bears found in Jackson Co. trees, police looking for poachers (Oregon State Police)

On Monday, authorities found a second dead bear in a tree in the same area. Despite the bear’s decomposition, police said they believe its death was also caused by a human.

Police asked anyone with information about the two bears to contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888 or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22291483.

Police also said there are cash and preference point rewards offered for information about poaching and other game violations that leads to an arrest or citation.

[WARNING: Graphic image below]

