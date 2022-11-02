City of Portland to begin clearing streets of fallen leaves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland will start clearing leaves from city streets on Wednesday.

The city sweeps its 52 “Leaf Districts” every November and December. It’s a free pick-up that takes place along streets with the highest concentration of mature trees to make sure the storm drains don’t get clogged.

The city says you should rake leaves into the street one day before pickup.

Also, if you live in a Leaf District, you are required to move your car or else it will be towed.

For a look at the Leaf District schedule and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.