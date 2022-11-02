Construction begins for new features at Laurelhurst Park after latest homeless sweep

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than two years, dozens of houseless people had settled in Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland. Now the mayor’s office and Portland Parks and Rec. are turning the area into a recreational space for the community.

Just a couple of days ago, SE Oak Street had a line of tents along the park but now they’re gone.

“It’s definitely been an issue that’s been dragging on for a long time,” said resident Ben Chase.

Chase has lived in the area for four years and sees the camps every day. He says the tents in the area have changed the vibe.

“I’ve been wanting for this area to be cleaned up for a while now,” says Chase.

Now the area has begun construction. Portland Bureau of Transportation will provide benches, trash cans, and bike racks. They will also build a bicycle skills area, a skateboard half pipe and pickle ball courts.

“It sounds really cool. I like what’s going on here with how they’re renovating the park, says Chase.

Pat Schwiebert who brings lunch, clothes, blankets, and other necessities says about 25 people recently lived on SE Oak St.

“The part where they have been staying, they chose that because it wasn’t in front of somebody’s house. Most of the people that live on that street are reasonable people they’re just trying to survive,” says Schwiebert, a homeless advocate.

Pat says being swept is a new but says the city didn’t talk to them and don’t have a place to go.

“These people have to find a place to stay warm and that night and it’s not easy,” says Schwiebert.

“I also, hope like the homeless people are finding shelter that they need and housing situation that they need, says Chase.

“Some people will go into a shelter for a short time but they won’t stay there very long because it’s hard living in the shelters,” says Schwiebert.

As of October 31, SE Oak St. will be closed.

