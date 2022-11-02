Cool & Showery Today, Next Soaker Coming Friday

Good morning! Cool and showery weather will be the story of the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. An area of low pressure is passing through the region, and showers are pinwheeling around this system / pushing onshore. There have also been a few embedded thunderstorms early on this Wednesday, mainly along the coast. A few more thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees across the interior lowlands. Due to the cooler nature of this weather system, snow levels have dipped to about 3,000 feet. They could drop as low as 2,500 feet today, so be prepared for more wintry weather around the Cascade Passes. The northern Oregon and southern Washington Cascades can expect another 1-3 inches of snow today, but the central Oregon Cascades could end up with an additional 3-7+ inches.

Our weather will turn even cooler tonight heading into Thursday, especially if the clouds clear out at all. We’re anticipating widespread 30s across our western valleys, which will lead to patchy frost by sunrise. Inner urban areas should stay well above freezing, so frost isn’t as likely. Most of Thursday should be dry, but a warm front will be approaching. This should push some light showers in between the late afternoon and evening. Conditions will go downhill heading into Friday.

A moderate to strong atmospheric river will take aim at the Pacific Northwest as we wrap up the workweek. This system, along with a slow-moving cold front, will bring significant rain and high elevation snow to the region. Snow levels will climb several thousand feet above the Cascade Passes on Friday. Our western valleys could pick up 1-2 inches of rain in about 24 hours, with greater totals along the coast, Coast Range and Cascades (likely 2-4+ inches). A gusty south wind will also occur on Friday, with peak gusts around 30-40 mph in our western valleys (40+ mph along the coast). Rain will transition to showers on Saturday, setting up a cool & wet weekend.

Our weather will remain unsettled between the weekend and early next week, which means more rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will drop to their lowest levels of the season. In fact, we could be talking about a snow level closer to 1,000 feet early next week. Expect our first round of foothill snow, and the possibility of some dustings in the West Hills of Portland. We’ll be measuring new snow in the feet across the Cascades by early next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

