VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - An explosion in the garage of a Vancouver, Wash. home caused “significant structural damage” on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Just after noon, firefighters responded to a reported housefire and explosion at 8420 Northeast Lewis.

Four engines, one truck and three fire chiefs were sent to the call, but when they arrived, they found the home with a collapsed and splintered garage, and no active fire.

Explosion collapses Vancouver garage, 2 displaced (Vancouver Fire Department)

The person who’d reported the emergency said the explosion might have been caused by an “accidental discharge” of a firework, firefighters said. No further information about the cause of the explosion was released.

Firefighters said two occupants were displaced but no one was injured.

