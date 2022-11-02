Fans gather to welcome back Thorns following NWSL Championship win

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thorns fans gathered at Providence Park on Tuesday to welcome back and celebrate their 2022 NWSL Champions return to the Rose City.

“We are here to support the Portland Thorns and we got your back no matter what,” said Ana Mendoza. “Win or lose, we are your number one fans.”

Fans heard from elected officials like Governor Kate Brown and Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Thorns General Manager Karina LeBlanc and players.

“Portland!” said LeBlanc. “Best city, best fans, and I think I speak for every player up here tonight when I say we love you!”

Fans also got a surprise when Christine Sinclair announced her plans to return for the 11th season with the Thorns.

“That was kind of a spur of the moment thing,” said Sinclair. “The contract is done and signed. We didn’t announce it before because of the playoffs and it wasn’t the time, but why not share it with the fans?”

Describing the season as a ‘rollercoaster’, Sinclair thanked the fans for being there every step of the way.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on outside of playing soccer, our organization, the NWSL, women’s soccer in general, women in general, we had some hard moments,” said Sinclair. “As someone who has been here since day one it was hard to see the club go through that. But to finish the way we did, like I said, Portland isn’t going anywhere. This club isn’t going anywhere. The caliber of this team and the way it’s built for success not only now but for the future, we are ready to take on the world.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.