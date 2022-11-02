Fire in Northeast Portland home displaces 2

Nov. 2, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- A fire damaged a house in Northeast Portland Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews responded to reports of an attic fire near Northeast 144th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street just after 7 a.m. As they arrived, all of the residents had evacuated. The fire had started in the attic and burned through the roof making it dangerous.

Firefighters put out the blaze quickly and no one was injured. An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The two adult residents have been displaced from their home.

PF&R would like to remind the public that exiting a home when smoke detectors are activated is critical for safety.

