First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives.

FOX 12 will now bring you a new way to stay ahead of the weather on every screen. We call it First Alert Weather and here is what it means for you:

The FOX 12 Weather Team will point out specific “First Alert Weather Day” when they see serious weather ahead that could really disrupt your plans, or even turn dangerous.

The team will issue a First Alert Weather Day as soon as they identify the threat. You will see those days clearly on the FOX 12 7-Day forecasts to give you plenty of time to plan.

When those First Alert Weather Days come, the team will break down the impact to your lives hour-by-hour.

Through their years of forecasting unique weather, knowing the signs and recognizing upcoming weather patterns that have caused trouble in the past, that gives the FOX 12 Weather Team confidence to declare a First Alert Weather Day.

A First Alert Weather Day is a day you need to pay attention to, no matter where you live. Live on FOX 12 Oregon, at kptv.com and on the FOX 12 streaming app.

