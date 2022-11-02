On the Go with Joe for 75th Anniversary of the Spruce Goose

The largest wooden aircraft ever built took its first and only flight on Nov. 2, 1947.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville is celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Spruce Goose.

The largest wooden aircraft ever built - also known as the Hughes Flying Boat - took its first and only flight on Nov. 2, 1947.

The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum will be celebrating the anniversary of its historic flight on Wednesday. The celebration will feature a special showing of “Oregon Bound” by Peter Dibble, extended museum hours, half-priced admissions, and more.

For more information about the Spruce Goose 75th Anniversary Celebration, click here.

