On the Go with Joe for 75th Anniversary of the Spruce Goose
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville is celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Spruce Goose.
The largest wooden aircraft ever built - also known as the Hughes Flying Boat - took its first and only flight on Nov. 2, 1947.
The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum will be celebrating the anniversary of its historic flight on Wednesday. The celebration will feature a special showing of “Oregon Bound” by Peter Dibble, extended museum hours, half-priced admissions, and more.
For more information about the Spruce Goose 75th Anniversary Celebration, click here.
