The Jupiter enters a new era with funky redesign

After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!

Being attached to the popular live music venue, Doug Fir, the redesigned rooms celebrate music’s most memorable artists while leaning into a minimalist midcentury look. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the Jupiter to learn more about how it all came together.

Check out the property online here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather
The Jupiter enters a new era with funky redesign
The Jupiter enters a new era with funky redesign
Fire in Northeast Portland home displaces 2
Fire in Northeast Portland home displaces 2