More than a dozen people injured after van crashes into tree near Toutle

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM PDT
TOUTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - More than a dozen people were hospitalized after a van crashed into a tree off near Toutle early Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol said a passenger van was traveling on Highway 504 when it went off the roadway at milepost 20 and crashed into a tree. The van had 15 people inside who had a permit for forest recreation, according to WSP.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported. WSP said one person had major facial injuries. All people inside the van were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview for treatment.

WSP said it is believed the driver was sleepy at the time of the crash because there was no indication of braking.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

