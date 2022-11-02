Multiple cars keyed during night of vandalism in Vancouver neighborhood

VANCOUVER, Ore (KPTV) - People in the Hough neighborhood of Vancouver are left to foot the bill after their vehicles were targeted by vandals.

They say they came outside to their cars to find that someone had scratched large symbols into the paint.

Janet, who lives right across the street from where the alleged ‘keying’ took place, says she’s been living there for 20 years and hasn’t seen anything like this before.

“It has been a great neighborhood to live in,” she said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood, very mixed diversity neighborhood with children and older people.”

It was targeted by vandals on a stretch of West 23rd Street, where several cars parked on the side of the road were scratched with some sort of sharp object. Meanwhile, those that were pulled into driveways on the same street didn’t see any damage.

“We have several cars, and this seems like a concerted effort by someone,” Janet said.

This leaves people without driveways or garages in a more vulnerable position, and Julie says in her neighborhood, that’s a lot. “Many people don’t even have garages; they just have the sidewalk outside they can park on.”

FOX 12 spoke with people off camera whose vehicles were damaged, and they said it’s annoying, an inconvenience and expensive.

“It looked like there are patterns of graffiti,” Julie said. “I don’t know what’s inspiring all of that. I want to know who’s doing this. It makes me feel uncomfortable. Is that a gang here? Is that some teenagers who are mimicking? It does concern me.”

Victims tell FOX 12 they’ve been in touch with police and are hoping the people who did it are caught.

