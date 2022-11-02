Oregon, Japan sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Japan have signed an agreement that will make it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan.

The reciprocity agreement was signed Tuesday by Consul General Masaki Shiga and Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of a passenger-vehicle driver license in Oregon who are over 18 to obtain similar driving privileges in Japan without having to take a driving skills test or knowledge test. The same goes for holders of comparable Japanese-issued driver license over the age of 18 to obtain an Oregon driver license.

All other eligibility requirements and fees in Oregon and Japan will still be required, according to ODOT.

“Oregon joins several other states in establishing driver license reciprocity with Japan,” Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “This agreement is a symbol of the strong business, education and tourism relationships between Japan and the state of Oregon.”

The agreement took effect on Nov. 1 and the DMV will now begin accepting reciprocity applicants.

To apply for an Oregon driver license, Japanese citizens living in Oregon will need to visit a DMV office in person. For office hours and locations, visit www.OregonDMV.com.

