Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old female driver of the crash remained at the scene following the crash.

Initial investigation suggests the driver was heading northbound on Cordon Road NE when the pedestrian was struck in the lane of travel.

MSCO said there’s currently no indication speed or impairment contributed to the crash.

