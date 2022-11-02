Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, detectives from the Homicide Detail responded for the investigation.

Northeast Durham Avenue between Northeast Dekum Street and Northeast Lenore Street will be closed for several hours as investigators process the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at (503) 823-0400 and reference case number 22-293267.

