Scammers pose as Sheriff’s office staff, ask for money

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV)- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers posing as law enforcement officers.

Often over the phone, the scammer will tell the victim lies like that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay fines or have a warrant out for their arrest. Eventually, the scammer will say it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines.

The Sheriff’s office has been receiving calls from community members saying they were contacted by people claiming the names of employees and officers. Anyone who receives a call that they suspect is a scam should hang up. The Sheriff’s office provided a sample of one of the scam calls.

“It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam,” said Lt. Brad O’Dell.

DCSO wants the public to know that they will not call people to let them know if they have a warrant. Instead, they will make personal contact. Anyone who believes they might have fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.

