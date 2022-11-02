Portland security guard charged with rape, police suspect more victims

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old drug store security guard was arrested Tuesday and charged with abusing his authority to rape at least one victim, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.

According to the DA, Daniel Luis Cassinelli was arraigned Wednesday for charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

In 2015, Cassinelli worked at a Portland Rite Aid as a security guard. Allegedly, he accused a woman of shoplifting and took her to a secluded room in the “downstairs” of the store. Once there, he allegedly threatened to report her to the police and demanded a series of non-consensual sex acts from the victim. He then allegedly escorted her back to the main store upstairs and let her leave the premises.

Police said that after several interviews with Cassinelli, they suspect there are more victims who suffered similar abuse while the suspect worked in loss prevention at multiple locations around Portland during and after 2015.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brendan McGuire at 503-823-0869 or Brendan.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov.

