1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and another is injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau confirms.

Police units were first dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found one adult female dead and an adult male with serious injuries, PPB said late Wednesday. The male was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor of Rufus charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting
Explosion collapses Vancouver garage, 2 displaced
Portland security guard charged with rape, police suspect more victims
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, center, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Steven...
Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win