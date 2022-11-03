1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and another is injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau confirms.

Police units were first dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street. When they arrived, they found one adult female dead and an adult male with serious injuries, PPB said late Wednesday. The male was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is developing news and will be updated.

