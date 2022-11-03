13 arrested, $8K in merchandise recovered during shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Thirteen people were arrested during a shoplifting blitz in the Washington Square Mall area, according to the Tigard Police Department.
Tigard police officers and detectives teamed up with loss prevention employees to conduct the operation on Wednesday night.
SEE ALSO: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland
During the shoplifting blitz, officers recovered at least $8,000 in merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills which police say likely contain fentanyl, burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and a replica handgun.
Police said a total of 13 people were arrested. Their names and the charges they face are as follows:
- Jason Diaz - first-degree theft
- David Pollard - first-degree theft and four counts of arrest warrant
- David Shaw - first-degree theft
- Breajanae Person - second-degree theft
- Jesse Robinson - third-degree theft
- Bishop Stanley - arrest warrant
- Reese Butcher - two counts of second-degree theft
- An unnamed 17-year-old girl - first-degree theft and possession of burglary tools
- An unnamed 17-year-old boy - first-degree theft
- Catlin Marmon - first-degree theft, three counts of arrest warrant, and felony possession of a controlled substance
- Rosa Gomez-Godinez - second-degree theft, giving false information to police, possession of burglary tools, and three counts of arrest warrant
- Marco Trapala Gomez - identity theft, second-degree theft, and three counts of arrest warrant
- Jessica Alexander - second-degree theft
According to police, many of the suspects appeared to know what they were doing and came to stores with specialized devices, bags or other tools to retail anti-theft devices.
SEE ALSO: 2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard
This was the second shoplifting blitz that Tigard police have conducted this year.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.