13 arrested, $8K in merchandise recovered during shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Thirteen people were arrested during a shoplifting blitz in the Washington Square Mall area, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Tigard police officers and detectives teamed up with loss prevention employees to conduct the operation on Wednesday night.

During the shoplifting blitz, officers recovered at least $8,000 in merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills which police say likely contain fentanyl, burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and a replica handgun.

Police said a total of 13 people were arrested. Their names and the charges they face are as follows:

Jason Diaz - first-degree theft

David Pollard - first-degree theft and four counts of arrest warrant

David Shaw - first-degree theft

Breajanae Person - second-degree theft

Jesse Robinson - third-degree theft

Bishop Stanley - arrest warrant

Reese Butcher - two counts of second-degree theft

An unnamed 17-year-old girl - first-degree theft and possession of burglary tools

An unnamed 17-year-old boy - first-degree theft

Catlin Marmon - first-degree theft, three counts of arrest warrant, and felony possession of a controlled substance

Rosa Gomez-Godinez - second-degree theft, giving false information to police, possession of burglary tools, and three counts of arrest warrant

Marco Trapala Gomez - identity theft, second-degree theft, and three counts of arrest warrant

Jessica Alexander - second-degree theft

According to police, many of the suspects appeared to know what they were doing and came to stores with specialized devices, bags or other tools to retail anti-theft devices.

This was the second shoplifting blitz that Tigard police have conducted this year.

