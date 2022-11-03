2 seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a rollover and a vehicle on fire on Northeast 82nd Avenue. One person was critically injured and another was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Due to the extent of the injuries, the Major Crash Team responded for the investigation. Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Siskiyou Street during the investigation.

No other details about the crash have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-294101.

