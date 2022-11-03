Detached garage, vehicle destroyed by fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A detached garage and a vehicle were destroyed by a fire in Longview on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Longview Fire Department crews responded to a fire near the intersection of Florida Street and 30th Avenue. Crews arrived and found a detached garage behind a home on fire with flames visible and possible extension to a nearby home.

Officials said firefighting efforts were hampering by arcing power lines, but crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes after arriving to the scene.

The detached garage and contents, as well as a nearby vehicle, were a total loss. Several other vehicles on the property received some damage.

The main home was not affected by the fire. Everyone inside were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

