Detached garage, vehicle destroyed by fire in Longview

Scene photo
Scene photo(Longview Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A detached garage and a vehicle were destroyed by a fire in Longview on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Longview Fire Department crews responded to a fire near the intersection of Florida Street and 30th Avenue. Crews arrived and found a detached garage behind a home on fire with flames visible and possible extension to a nearby home.

Officials said firefighting efforts were hampering by arcing power lines, but crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes after arriving to the scene.

The detached garage and contents, as well as a nearby vehicle, were a total loss. Several other vehicles on the property received some damage.

SEE ALSO: Portland woman arrested in connection with Cedar Mill apartment fire that injured 8

The main home was not affected by the fire. Everyone inside were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inside look at the job training process at UPS
Inside look at the job training process at UPS
Inside look at the job training process at UPS
1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made
kptv file image
2 seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in NE Portland