Dishwasher fire causes $15k damage, displaces Bend family

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - An appliance fire in a Bend home Wednesday caused about $15,000 in damage and temporarily displaced a family of three, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

On Wednesday afternoon, a homeowner on Northeast Pelican Drive started her new dishwasher, firefighters said. Soon after, she noticed smoke coming from the back of the appliance.

The homeowner attempted to shut off power to kitchen and call 911, flames began to appear, and she evacuated from the house.

When firefighters arrived, the house was filled with smoke and there were flames in the kitchen.

When the first fire crew arrived - two firefighter paramedics on an ambulance returning from the hospital - they found the house filled with smoke and could see flames in the kitchen. The firefighter paramedics used a dry-chemical fire extinguisher to keep the flames from spreading while they waited for the other crews, who arrived shortly after.

Fire officials said the fire had been started by the new dishwasher, but they were unsure if it was from an instillation error or an equipment malfunction.

The Red Cross provided several nights at a hotel for the adult and two children who live in the home, while the smoke and soot is cleaned up.

“Smoke and soot from fires can be dangerous to inhale up to days after a fire,” firefighters said.

The damage to the home and possessions was estimated at $15,000.

Firefighters said appliance fires can happen in old and new equipment:

Ensure all appliances are installed, maintained and serviced by a qualified professional and follow all manufacture guidelines.

Keep potentially flammable items, such as furniture, clothes, or curtains, away from heaters or appliances that produce heat.

If an appliance or lamp sputters, produces a spark, or gives you a shock when running, have it repaired as soon as possible.

Check the wires of appliances regularly. Replace or repair frayed, damaged cables.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions manual that includes safety notices and usage tips.

Check the manufacturer’s website for updates on safety information about your unit.

Register your unit on the manufacturer’s website so that you receive notifications if the product is recalled.

