First Alert Weather Day Friday: Lots of rain & wind, then much calmer this weekend

Typical November weather is the story for the rest of your Thursday. A weak warm front will continue to spread light rain over the region through the night. As the name implies, temperatures will hold steady or even warm a few degrees by sunrise. We start warmer on Friday. Before temperatures warm in the Cascades later tonight, we expect 1-3″ new snow up there so passes will be briefly snowy through midnight or so.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. That means a combination of gusty south wind plus lots of rain will impact your day or possibly even disrupt your plans. The main impact will be scattered power outages at any time during the day, but it’s more likely in the evening. This will not be a major windstorm and widespread flooding is not anticipated. But the combo of leaves still on the trees plus gusts 30-40 mph will bring down a few limbs here and there.

First Alert Outlook (kptv)

An “atmospheric river” will be over us tomorrow through about midnight tomorrow night. That’s a plume of subtropical moisture that produces LOTS of rain when it hits the mountains around us. We expect 1-2″ rain in the lowlands through tomorrow night, and 4-8″ in the wettest parts of the Coast and Cascade ranges. Since it’ll be spread throughout the day in the lowlands, we don’t anticipate widespread flooding but just pockets of water over roadways and high creeks, especially in the evening. The rain will NOT be heavy in the first half of the day tomorrow. The rain will suddenly cut off around midnight tomorrow night and we’ll see a mix of light showers and sunbreaks Saturday.

A 2nd , colder system moves inland late Saturday night through Sunday morning bringing another round of rain, but it won’t be heavy. The main effect with this one will be a Cascade snowstorm. We are forecasting 10-15″ at the passes and above Saturday evening through Sunday midday. Be careful if you plan to drive over the passes Sunday morning/midday!

Showers die down Monday and we’ll be cold/dry for at least 2-3 days next week. We’ll FINALLY get some overdue nighttime freezes as well.

