Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects.

Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.

Owner Mark Joseph said a security guard across the street called 911.

“They just continue to go through the store and basically thrash everything they can get their hands on,” Joseph said.

The suspects exit the store, but a Gresham Police unit was waiting for them. As the suspects drive off in the security footage, police attempt to stop them.

“From here to the freeway, on the freeway in the downtown Portland, or close to downtown Portland, they were doing excess speeds of 120 mph,” Joseph said. “Weaving in and out of traffic and the police at that time decided they had to back off, because there were other cars involved and it was dangerous for everyone involved.”

The suspects didn’t get away with any cash but caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

“It’s time business owners the community people of Portland do the right thing,” Joseph said. “Right now, we’re just staying afloat. That’s about all, I mean it’s very tough, it’s tough to maintain but we can’t give up, we can’t let them win.”

Joseph said his store has been broken into at least eight times this year.

Gresham Police are still working to identify the suspects

