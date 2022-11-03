Inside look at the job training process at UPS

With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand.
Nov. 3, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand.

Joe V. went through part of the training process that new hires will undergo. Watch the video above to see how he did.

UPS will hold a special hiring event for seasonal employees from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. It will take place at their facility on North Basin Avenue.

For more information about Brown Friday, click here.

