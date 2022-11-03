Light rain Thursday afternoon, then a First Alert Weather Day Friday

Scattered showers are roaming around the area this afternoon, but they will end this evening. Expect a quiet evening weatherwise. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight, and that allows temperatures to fall into the 30s for the first time this season in the city…just barely. The coldest outlying areas in the west metro could see patchy frost, but we don’t expect a widespread frost/freeze tonight.

The first half of tomorrow will be dry, but then an approaching warm front spreads very light rain inland tomorrow afternoon/evening. It’ll be a classic drippy afternoon/evening tomorrow.

A strong “atmospheric river” will be aimed at the Pacific Northwest late tomorrow night through Friday night. This is basically a firehose of moisture that will run into the Coast & Cascade ranges. When that happens, the clouds can dump amazingly large we can get flooding rains in those areas.

During this time, we’ll see plenty of rain in the valleys too. Heaviest rain will likely fall Friday evening in the metro area. At the same time a gusty southerly wind will be blowing, probably strongest Friday morning and again in the evening. This won’t be a windstorm, but with leaves on the trees we can expect some scattered power outages with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

First Alert Day Friday (kptv)

Steady and heavy rain changes to much lighter showers and uneventful weather Saturday. A wet and cold system follows for a rainy/chilly day Sunday. That day we should see lots of snow in the Cascades, plan on difficult driving up there Sunday.

We turn a bit drier but very chilly next week; temperatures should be about as cold as what we typically see in mid-winter!

