First Alert: Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mega waves as large as 20-25 feet are forecast to slam the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts Thursday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS office in Portland warned on Thursday that strong winds, with gusts between 25 -35 knots, would impact the coast Thursday night and Friday morning with high seas up to 25 feet starting on Thursday night.

Light rain had already started to arrive on the coast by Thursday afternoon, ahead of a strong atmospheric river set to begin impacting the Pacific Northwest on Friday.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to be on Friday for the region.

There will also be a gusty south wind developing, which could lead to spotty power outages. Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 30-40 mph across our western valleys, but a few gusts could reach 45 mph.

The NWS advised boaters that this weekend would be a “good time to stay on land.”

