First Alert: Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mega waves as large as 20-25 feet are forecast to slam the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts Thursday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the weather forecast for the afternoon of Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The NWS office in Portland warned on Thursday that strong winds, with gusts between 25 -35 knots, would impact the coast Thursday night and Friday morning with high seas up to 25 feet starting on Thursday night.

Light rain had already started to arrive on the coast by Thursday afternoon, ahead of a strong atmospheric river set to begin impacting the Pacific Northwest on Friday.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to be on Friday for the region.

Attention boaters and mariners: we're expecting high seas and strong winds the next few days, starting tonight, for the coastal waters of SW WA & NW OR. It's a good time to stay on land. #orwx #wawx #coastalwaters #marine #pdxtst #redskyinmorning pic.twitter.com/IoNnlj1Vtv — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) November 3, 2022

There will also be a gusty south wind developing, which could lead to spotty power outages. Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 30-40 mph across our western valleys, but a few gusts could reach 45 mph.

The NWS advised boaters that this weekend would be a “good time to stay on land.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.